Franklin Park Zoo wants help naming red panda cub

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Franklin Park Zoo wants the public to help name its new red panda cub.

The fluffy, red-furred “firefox” was born on July 6. He has been bonding behind the scenes with his mom Fia since birth.

After spending about 90 days in a nest box with mom, the cub will soon be ready to make its zoo debut.

Zookeepers have narrowed it down to two possible names – Gimli and Everest.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Gimli had earned 67 percent of the vote.

Votes can be cast on the zoo’s Facebook page through Oct. 4 at 12 p.m.

