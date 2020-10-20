Franklin Park Zoo welcomes adorable baby gorilla

The Franklin Park Zoo has welcomed an adorable new baby male gorilla!

The baby is the first male gorilla ever born at the Boston zoo, according to Zoo New England. He was delivered via Cesarean section last Wednesday, after his mom, Kiki, was diagnosed with placenta previa, a condition where the placenta lies over the entrance to the cervix and blocks the path for delivery of the baby.

The Animal Care and veterinary teams transported Kiki to the Zoo Hospital on grounds at Franklin Park Zoo and prepped her for surgery, which went quickly and smoothly. At 6:35 p.m., Kiki, a 39-year-old western lowland gorilla, welcomed her 6-pound, 3-ounce gorilla infant into the world.

Zoo New England’s veterinary and animal care teams were assisted by obstetricians and neonatologists from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and a veterinary anesthesiologist and veterinary anesthesia resident from Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University.

Kiki and the baby have bonded well and continue to be closely monitored and cared for behind the scenes, the zoo said. They did not announce when the mother-son duo would make their zoo debut.

