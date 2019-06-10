Franklin Park Zoo welcomes adorable De Brazza’s monkey baby

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Franklin Park Zoo recently welcomed a tiny new face to its Tropical Forest habitat.

A De Brazza’s monkey baby was born on May 22. Its arrival marks baby number two for parents Kiazi and Kipawa. Big brother Bomani, born last June, can also be seen in the exhibit.

The little one, whose sex is not yet known, has been nursing and holding on tightly to Kiazi as it observes its surroundings, according to the zoo.

“This is a very exciting addition to the Tropical Forest, and we are thrilled to share the news of this birth,” said Erica Farrell, Assistant Curator of the Tropical Forest. “As with any new birth, we are closely monitoring the mother and baby. Kiazi is being very attentive, and the baby appears strong and healthy. It’ll be a fun experience for guests and staff alike to see the new addition grow, and to watch big brother Bomani play with his new sibling.”

De Brazza’s monkeys are common in central Africa. They exist predominantly in the closed canopy and prefer dense vegetation.

