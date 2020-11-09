BOSTON (WHDH) - The Franklin Park Zoo has welcomed an adorable new addition to their Tropical Forest.

A baby De Brazza’s monkey was born on Oct. 27 and can now be seen on exhibit with the rest of the family.

The monkey’s parents, Kiazi and Kipawa, have two offspring, Bomani and Johari.

The playful primates are often seen leaping between branches or foraging for snacks.

