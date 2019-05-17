FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank Thursday evening.

The suspect entered the Digital Federal Credit Union on West Central Street around 6:45 p.m. and passed a note to the teller, demanding money, police said.

He then exited the bank without further incident with an undetermined amount of cash.

No weapon was shown, according to police.

Franklin police officers and K9s are searching the area for the suspect.

There is reportedly no danger to the public but police are urging people to not approach the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin police at 508-528-1212.

