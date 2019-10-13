Franklin police give a hoot, rescue owl from car

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin police on Saturday helped a driver get rid of an unwanted passenger — an owl.

Police officers and the animal control officer assisted a driver who struck an owl that subsequently became stuck in the car on I-495, police said.

The owl was taken to Tufts University North Grafton Campus School of Veterinary Medicine, where police said is expected to make a full recovery.

“Check your cars for woodland creatures before driving,” police posted on Facebook.

