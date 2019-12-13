Franklin police investigating alleged ‘swatting’ incident

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin police are investigating a possible swatting incident on Friday.

Officers from a number of agencies responding to a reported hostage situation in an apartment on East Street around 2:30 p.m. determined the call was a hoax aimed at eliciting a large police response.

Franklin police responded to the scene and established a perimeter and evacuated the building’s residents but no one was in the apartment.

Several communities including the Towns of Wakefield and Newburyport have also received similar reports in recent weeks, according to police.

An investigation is underway.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)