Franklin police issue warning after girl says she was approached by male in vehicle

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin police are warning the public after a girl says she was approached by a male in a vehicle while she was walking home from school on Friday.

The girl told police she was walking home from Benjamin Franklin Classical Charter School when a male in a vehicle approached her on Oak Street and motioned for her to come to the car, according to a statement issued Saturday.

“Thankfully in this incident, a neighbor recognized the situation and called the juvenile over to her,” police wrote in the statement, adding, “The child was not harmed in any way.”

Police say there have been similar reports on Franklin and other nearby communities in recent weeks.

And though they can’t say whether the incidents are related, police warned they all involved school-aged children.

“We encourage all parents to talk to their children about what to do if approached by strangers, and to practice safe strategies such as always having a friend with them, or moving with groups of people who they know,” police wrote.

No additional information was immediately available

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)