FRANKLIN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Franklin said they found an elderly man who went missing on Friday.

Andrew “Andy” Green, 87, went missing Friday morning while driving his Ford Fiesta.

No other details were immediately available.

RELATED: Police searching for missing elderly man in Franklin.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)