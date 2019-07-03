FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Franklin police officer who was arrested over the weekend has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, officials said.

The Franklin Police Department was alerted to the arrest of one of their patrol officers, whose name has not been released, early Sunday morning.

The incident remains under investigation by Foxborough police and is being prosecuted by the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)