Franklin police officers wrangle emu that was ‘terrorizing’ motorists

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin police officers worked quickly to help wrangle an emu that was “terrorizing” motorists on Lincoln Street on Monday, the department joked in a post on Facebook.

“This morning Officer Rosa and Sgt. Reilly were finishing up a car stop when their keen eyes spotted an emu running across Lincoln Street,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Both having little to no training in corralling large birds, went to work and quickly found the owner of sed Emu.”

Then, during a “joint operation” with the animal control officer and the Franklin Police Safety Division, Rosa and Reilly brought the ema home, where it could “no longer terrorize motorists of Lincoln Street.”

They added, “No job to small no bird to big!”

