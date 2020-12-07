FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin police are reminding residents to remain vigilant as several nearby cities and towns have experienced home break-ins over the last month.

The recent break-ins appear to have targeted the Asian and Indian communities, according to Franklin police.

In 2019, Franklin experienced several home break-ins, where the Indian community was reportedly targeted.

Franklin police are urging the public not to hesitate calling them in regards to any suspicious person, vehicle or activity.

“Please be ready to describe in as much detail as possible any suspicious persons or vehicles you see when you call,” the police department said. “This will help us identify them if they are still in the area when officers respond.”

