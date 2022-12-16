FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a truck in the Town of Franklin.

Officials with the Franklin Police Department said it was just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday when officers and Franklin Fire were called to 176 Grove Street, the site of a trucking company. First responders had received reports of “a person down and not breathing” before arriving to find a male victim at the scene.

Emergency crews provided medical treatment before the victim was taken to Milford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following a preliminary investigation, authorities found signs that the victim had been hit by a truck that was in the process of delivering a dumpster.

As of Friday morning, no charges or citations were in place, according to a press release from the police department. Officials added that the incident remains under investigation by the Franklin Police Detective Unit, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police.

