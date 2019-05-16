Franklin police searching for bank robbery suspect

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin police are searching for a bank robbery suspect they say is responsible for an unarmed heist Thursday.

The male suspect entered the Digital Federal Credit Union on West Central Street about 6:45 p.m. and approached the counter, passing a note to the teller demanding money, Franklin police say.

The suspect then exited the bank without further incident and an undetermined amount of money.

No weapon was shown.

Police say at this time there is no danger to the public.

Officers continue to search the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Franklin police at 508-528-1212.

