FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman who was last seen with her small dog on Friday morning.

Kayla Quagan, of Franklin, was reported missing on Saturday after last being seen with her dog, Jimmy, the morning before.

Her vehicle is described as a 2009 gray Honda with the Massachusetts registration number of 8CJ415.

Anyone with information about Quagan’s whereabouts is asked to call Franklin police at 508-528-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)