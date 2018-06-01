Franklin police seek vehicle following hit-and-run crash

Franklin police are looking for this vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run accident.

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin police are turning to the public for help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle, described as a newer black pickup truck that would now have front-end damage, allegedly drove away from an accident that occurred about 3:40 p.m. on King Street by Route 495, according to a post on the Franklin Police Department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to email Franklin Police Officer Lagoa at tlagoa@franklinma.gov.

