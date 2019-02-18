FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin police are welcoming an adorable furry friend to their task force.

A Golden Retriever named Ben Franklin has joined the department as their new therapy dog.

“Therapy dogs are used to comfort people who have been involved in a trauma, or stressful event,” Franklin police wrote on Twitter. “They can also help de-escalate situations, and bring a calming presence to a scene.”

Ben Franklin will be making appearances at the schools, senior center and community events.

