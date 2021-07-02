FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Franklin have been ordered to shelter in place as SWAT and local police search for an armed robbery suspect Friday morning.

A heavy law enforcement presence is in the area of Washington Street from South to Grove streets, as well as Sheila Lane and Tobacco Road.

The public is urged to avoid the area while residents have received emergency alerts telling them to shelter in place.

The armed robbery took place in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, according to Franklin police.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call Franklin police at 508-528-1212.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)