Franklin woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Walpole

A Franklin woman is the latest grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

Kelly Neville of Franklin bought her winning ticket at Main Street Mobil in Walpole.

The grand prize on this $30 ticket is a $1,000,000 cash prize (before taxes). The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

There are 57 additional $1 million instant prizes still to be claimed in the $30 instant game.

