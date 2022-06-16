BOSTON (WHDH) - Passengers said they were frustrated and scrambling for hotel rooms after more than 100 flights were canceled at Logan Airport because of storms in other parts of the country Thursday.

“Frantic, hectic, unsatisfactory,” said passenger Susan Fleury of her experience.

Although Boston saw a mostly sunny June day, Massport officials said thunderstorms in other destinations led to delays for flights at Logan. Numerous passengers were brought on board only to sit on the tarmac for hours and then deplane again.

“I got here about 4 o’clock for a 6 o’clock flight and it’s been moved back and moved back and moved back,” said passenger Lesa Yawn. “I’m actually going to book myself at the Hilton and hopefully get out tomorrow.”

More than 100 flights were canceled, according to tracking company Flightaware, and while passengers didn’t see storms, they did see extended delays — which had them questioning the airlines.

“When we look on the radar we see no weather patterns, we see no weather in the sky — is it really weather?” said Suzanne Ward, who was trying to go on a tour overseas. “Our flight has been canceled and we are on a tour, we are supposed to get to Prague and they have done nothing for us. We’ve stood in line after line after line.”

While some people were able to re-book, the rush of stranded passengers meant the first available flight for some destinations wasn’t available until later this weekend.

“They were going to get me a flight in 24 hours, that’s too late for me,” said passenger Scott Kahn.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)