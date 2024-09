BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of former BC Eagle Pete Frates was honored before the Boston College football game on Saturday.

The Boston College Heroes Award was given to the Frates for their impact on the ALS community. Frates passed away in 2019 after a lengthy battle with ALS. He inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge, which has raised millions for research.

