Frates family raising funds with final frozen plunge

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The Frates family is up for one last challenge.

Julie Frates, breaking her silence for the first time since her husband Pete’s death from ALS last week, is challenging Pete’s mom to join her in the final “Plunge-4-Pete” outing.

Pete Frates inspired the Ice Bucket challenge, which raised more than $200 million to fight ALS, and Julie said she and Pete’s mother Nancy would keep the fight going.

“This Dec. 28, on Pete’s 35th birthday, I will don Pete’s favorite red white and blue bikini that I wore when we met on the fourth of July, eight years ago,” Julie said in a statement. “I will show [Pete and Julie’s daughter] Lucy that although everything has changed, us Frates women are strong, and we will not afraid to be great.”

“Please pledge, please share and please come to Good Harbor in a bikini,” Julie said. “Because Pete will be watching, and he loves a good bikini.”

