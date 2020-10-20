Frates memorabilia up for auction in support of ALS research

Several items from Pete Frates’s personal collection went up for auction Tuesday.

Jerseys, bats and other memorabilia were virtually auctioned off in support of the Frates Family Foundation which donates money to patients and research.

The Boston College baseball star from Beverly inspired the viral ice bucket challenge which helped to raise more than $100 million for ALS research.

Frates died last year after his own battle with the disease but continues to make a difference in the community.

The auction ends on Friday.

