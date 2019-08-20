‘Freaked out’: Woman torches Pennywise doll that floated overhead, landed in yard

(WHDH) — A Pennywise doll floated overhead and landed in a Harrington Park, New Jersey, woman’s backyard on Saturday, prompting her to torch the mysterious figurine.

Renee Jensen was hanging with her boyfriend when she noticed an unusual floating object heading for her yard.

“We were hanging out by the pool, chatting about life, and happened to look in the direction of where it was coming from,” Jensen recalled.

Jensen, who lives in a home that’s surrounded by many trees, says she looked on in awe as the doll dodged the trees, cleared a privacy fence, and landed next to her gate.

“The doll came in at an angle. It didn’t hit any of the trees,” she said. “I thought what the heck is that.”

As she walked over to the object, Jensen says she initially thought it was a dog toy and was stunned to see the face of Pennywise, the murderous and evil clown from Stephen King’s “It.”

“It was on its belly. I turned it over, saw the clown face, and immediately threw it down,” Jensen explained. “I jumped back, yelled, and called my boyfriend. I was legitimately shocked and freaked out.”

In the novel, which was made into a movie in 2017, Pennywise terrorizes kids in Maine, often reciting the line, “We all float down here. You’ll float, too.”

Jensen has read the novel and wonders if the doll was sent into the sky as a promotion for “It Chapter Two,” which is slated to hit theaters early next month.

At first, Jensen says she was too embarrassed to report the incident to the police but she shared photos of the doll on a community Facebook page and was urged to contact law enforcement.

Two police officers responded to her home and refused to touch the doll because they were too weirded out, according to Jensen.

“The cops were creeped out. They would not touch it,” she said.

The officers urged Jensen to get rid of the doll. She thought about throwing it in the garbage but later decided to set it ablaze.

“I just wanted to get that thing off my property,” she said.

The doll also had odd “satanic-like” writing on its head, which Jensen says she found disturbing. She and her boyfriend have since taken to Google in an effort to uncover the meaning behind the letters but they have not had any luck.

While Jensen has been able to find humor in the bizarre occurrence, she says she is definitely making sure her house is locked up tight at night.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)