Free 2-hour parking on Saturdays begins in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - This Saturday drivers can park their vehicles for free in parts of Boston.

2-hour parking meters in commercial districts of the city are now free of charge until the end of the year every Saturday.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said this is being done to encourage people to do their holiday shopping at small businesses in the city.

Starting this weekend, we will have FREE, two-hour parking at all of our parking meters throughout the @CityofBoston every Saturday through the end of the year. It’s a way to encourage more people to visit and patronize local businesses. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) November 25, 2020

