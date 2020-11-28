Free 2-hour parking on Saturdays begins in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - This Saturday drivers can park their vehicles for free in parts of Boston.

2-hour parking meters in commercial districts of the city are now free of charge until the end of the year every Saturday.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said this is being done to encourage people to do their holiday shopping at small businesses in the city.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending