CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire residents can now order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.

The rapid COVID-19 tests are available to residents as part of the Say Yes! COVID Test program, which encourages residents to use the tests to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep the community healthy.

“As we move into the winter months, these at-home tests are a valuable tool for Granite Staters to easily test themselves and get back in the game quickly,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “As the first state in the nation to run this program statewide, we’re excited for the ease of access this program provides to individuals and families across New Hampshire.”

Residents can order the free at-home tests here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)