Free Bluebike rides being offered to residents in 8 Mass. communities on Election Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Free Bluebike rides are being offered to residents in eight Massachusetts communities on Election Day, Blue Cross Blue Shield announced Wednesday.

To provide a socially-distant transportation option for voters as they head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, free Bluebike rides will be available in Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, Newton, Somerville, and Watertown.

Voters interested in the free ride offer can download and open the Bluebikes app on a mobile device and then choose “Adventure Pass” for unlimited two-hour rides on Election Day from any of the more than 350 Bluebikes stations across the system’s eight municipalities.

“We’re proud to help increase access to polling stations across our communities by covering the cost of Bluebikes rides on Election Day,” said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. “We hope those who plan to vote in person across Metro Boston on November 3 will take advantage of free Bluebikes rides as they exercise their civic right to vote.”

Voters interested in taking Bluebikes to the polls can visit bluebikes.com/map to find the closest Bluebikes station to their polling venue.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)