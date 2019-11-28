Free coats available to those in need on ‘Buy Nothing Day’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Donated winter coats are available for free to those in need at sites throughout Rhode Island for what has become a holiday ritual: Buy Nothing Day.

The goal of Friday’s 23rd annual coat exchange is to provide warm coats to those who need them and highlight the negative effects of consumerism.

It’s held at sites around the state on Black Friday, traditionally the year’s busiest shopping day.

The largest site is typically the Statehouse lawn, steps away from the Providence Place mall where people will be shopping for Black Friday deals.

Organizers say monetary donations this year helped to create a special children’s coat rack and pay for the cost of transporting hundreds of coats to the Statehouse.

The collection and distribution sites are listed online.

