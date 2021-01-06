BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is offering free coronavirus testing at three mobile sites this week.

The Boston Renaissance Charter School in Hyde Park has been converted into a drive-thru only testing site. An appointment must be made ahead of time.

Washington Park Mall is Roxbury is also providing free testing. This is a walk-up site and registration is required.

Anna Cole Community Center in Jamaica Plain is a walk-up site as well and requires no appointment or registration.

Anyone can get tested regardless of symptoms and insurance coverage.

“If you think may have been exposed, get tested. If you traveled for the holidays, get tested. If it’s been a while since your last test, get tested,” Mayor Martin Walsh said. “Get tested regularly. Make it a New Year’s Resolution.”

To view a list of mobile site times or to make an appointment, visit Boston.gov.

