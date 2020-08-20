BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston’s COVID-19 mobile testing site, in partnership with the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, will be offering free testing in Mattapan beginning Thursday.

This testing initiative is open to symptomatic and asymptomatic people at Jubilee Christian Church on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan, Mayor Martin Walsh announced Wednesday.

“Our mobile testing teams have played a role in increasing both the capacity and the access to testing in our neighborhoods. We are offering testing to anyone who wants it, at no cost and regardless of symptoms,” he said. “We are going to continue to bring testing wherever is needed, and I encourage everyone to get tested regularly. Knowledge is power in this situation, for individuals and for our community.”

This testing site will be open:

Thursday, August 20 and Friday, August 21: 2 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 22: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 25 to Friday, August 28: 2 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 29: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

No appointment is needed but those looking to get tested must pre-register by calling 617-568-4500.

