Free coronavirus testing being offered in Roxbury as cases climb across country

BOSTON (WHDH) - A free coronavirus testing site will be opening Monday in Roxbury as cases across the country continue to rise.

All members of the community are invited to get tested for COVID-19 at Prince Hall Grand Lodge on Washington Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No health insurance or a referral is required and people can be tested whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Everyone is required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

This pop-up testing site is opening after Massachusetts reported more than 350 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, up from 290 cases reported on Saturday.

The Bay State’s increase happened as COVID-19 continues to surge throughout southern states.

Dr. Deborah Birx, of the White House coronavirus task force, says this surge is much different from the one in March and April.

“It’s extraordinarily more widespread,” she said. “It’s into the rural as equal as urban areas.”

Dr. Birx’s warning comes amid criticism from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I think the president is spreading disinformation about this and (Birx) is his appointee so I don’t have confidence there, no,” she said.

The United States continues to report more cases and more deaths than any other country in the world.

John Hopkins University reported there are more than 4.6 million COVID-19 cases in the United States and more than 154,000 Americans have died from the virus.

