SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Public Schools is offering free coronavirus testing for all students and staff members before they return to class following winter break.

Anyone who has not tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous 60 days will be able to get a saliva-based PCR test.

Results are expected to come back by Friday.

Below is a list of testing locations:

Monday, January 4th

10am-3pm: Horace Mann/SHS (at front door of Horace Mann) (drive-up)

10am-4pm: Saltonstall (walk-up)

2pm-6pm: Bentley (drive-up)

2pm-6pm: Collins Middle School (drive-up)

2pm-6pm: Witchcraft Heights (drive-up)

Tuesday, January 5th

7am-11am: Bentley (drive-up)

7am-11am: Collins Middle School (drive-up)

7am-11am: Witchcraft Heights (drive-up)

7:30am-3pm: Horace Mann/Salem High School (at front door of Horace Mann) (drive-up)

7:30am-4pm: Saltonstall (walk-up)

2pm-6pm: Bates (drive-up)

2pm-6pm: Carlton (drive-up)

2pm-6pm: New Liberty/Salem Prep (tentative drive-up)

Wednesday, January 6th

7am-11am: Bates (drive-up)

7am-11am: Carlton (drive-up)

7am-11am: New Liberty/Salem Prep (tentative drive-up)

7:30am-11am: Saltonstall (walk-up)

7:30am-11am: Horace Mann/Salem High School (at front door of Horace Mann) (drive-up)

