Free coronavirus testing continues into next week in Allston

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The city’s free coronavirus testing site is open until next Saturday, August 1 in Allston.

Testing at the the Boston Centers for Youth and Families Jackson/Mann site began again on Saturday at 10 a.m. and will be receiving people until 3 p.m.

Between Tuesday and Friday, residents in Allston may also visit the site between the hours of 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The site is set to close next Saturday at 3 p.m.

Testing is available to anyone by walk-up only. Registration is not mandatory, but residents are encouraged to register in advance by calling (617) 568-4500.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)