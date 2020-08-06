(WHDH) — The state is urging people in certain high-risk communities to be tested for COVID-19 through the “Stop the Spread” campaign.

Residents of Agawam, Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Framingham, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Marlborough, Methuen, New Bedford, Randolph, Revere, Springfield, Taunton, and Worcester can get tested for free through Aug. 14, even if they are not experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

These 17 communities were chosen for testing because they continue to see a high number of positive cases, according to state officials.

Test results will be provided confidentially but residents are encouraged to share these results with their doctors.

Click here for a full list of testing locations and times.

