Free COVID test sites extended through June

State officials announced Tuesday that they are extending the free “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing initiative through at least the end of June.

Originally launched in July 2020, the program’s end date has been extended multiple times as the pandemic has dragged on, and it was most recently set to lapse at the end of March.

Tests at the more than 35 Stop the Spread sites, which opened in areas that had a higher prevalence of COVID-19, are open to all Massachusetts residents at no cost.

As of March 3, the Stop the Spread sites have conducted more than 1.8 million tests, according to the COVID-19 Command Center.

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.