Free entry at national parks across New England this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - All National Park Service sites across New England that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone on Saturday to celebrate the first day of National Park Week.

More than 400 parks across the United States are taking part in the fee-free day to allow Americans a chance to visit a new place or an old favorite.

The entrance fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours, according to the National Parks Service.

To find a national park near you, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)