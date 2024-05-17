BOSTON (WHDH) - A sign of summer is arriving in Boston – Free Ferry Weekend.

To celebrate the start of ferry season to Boston Harbor Islands, individuals can access free trips to George’s Island on Saturday and Sunday.

Once there, visitors can explore the historic Fort Warren and relax on the island.

Tickets are first come, first serve, and leaves from Boston’s Long Wharf.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)