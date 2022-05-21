BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 100 people got aboard Boston Harbor Cruises for a free ferry tour that doubled as a way to stay cool Saturday.

“As we know, water is a healing cooling element and so it’s really great to kind of have our first day of the season on such a hot day when people can kind of cool down,” said Brittany Knotts of Boston Harbor Now.

“It’s like a spectacular part of the city of Boston that we are on a harbor and getting out on the ferries on a day like today,” said Liza Sterns of National Parks Boston. “Breezes are wonderful, the islands look great, you can hear the birds crying. It’s just a wonderful time to be out on the islands.”

The Harbor Islands are celebrating 50 years as a state park and 25 years as a national park this year.

