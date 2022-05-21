BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 100 people got aboard Boston Harbor Cruises for a free ferry tour that doubled as a way to stay cool Saturday.

“As we know, water is a healing cooling element and so it’s really great to kind of have our first day of the season on such a hot day when people can kind of cool down,” said Brittany Knotts of Boston Harbor Now.

“It’s like a spectacular part of the city of Boston that we are on a harbor and getting out on the ferries on a day like today,” said Liza Sterns of National Parks Boston. “Breezes are wonderful, the islands look great, you can hear the birds crying. It’s just a wonderful time to be out on the islands.”

The Harbor Islands are celebrating 50 years as a state park and 25 years as a national park this year.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox