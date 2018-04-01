MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A day after the Vermont legislature passed a package of gun restrictions, gun rights supporters have gathered on the Statehouse lawn to show their opposition and urge the governor not to sign the legislation.

A large crowd turned out for the event on Saturday and a chance to get one of 400 free 30-round magazines that were being handed out.

The gun restrictions on track to become law in Vermont would ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks, raise the legal age for gun purchases and expand background checks for private gun sales. People who own high-capacity magazines before the law takes effect can keep them.

Gun rights advocates also were accepting donations for a fund to challenge the Vermont legislation.

