BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston residents can get tested for the coronavirus for free at mobile testing sites in three neighborhoods.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Sunday that free testing is available to all residents regardless of symptoms.

“Expanding access to COVID-19 testing, particularly in communities facing higher positive test rates of COVID-19, is vital to our response. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have placed equity at the center of our response to ensure every Bostonian can stay healthy,” he said. “As we continue to see elevated COVID-19 activity in Boston, I want to thank our partners for their continued support for the City of Boston and our residents. In Boston, our decisions and planning are guided by public health metrics and the safety of all Bostonians.”

Free drive-thru-only testing in Hyde Park is operating five days a week at Boston Renaissance Charter Public School at 1432 Hyde Park Ave. in partnership with East Boston Neighborhood Health Center.

Testing capacity at this mobile site has expanded to 500 tests per day.

Residents must make an appointment online, with testing being offered through Saturday. Testing will not be available Thursday or Friday.

Whittier Street Health Center also has COVID-19 testing available in Roxbury at Washington Park Mall at 333 Warren Street until Saturday.

Individuals are asked to pre-register by calling 617-858-2406 before visiting the site.

Testing is available Tuesday through Thursday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Additionally, a mobile testing site is open in partnership with LCG in Jamaica Plain at the Anna Mae Cole Community Center, located at the Mildred Hailey Apartments at 24 Heath St.

Testing is available by walk-up only Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 28 and 29 from 2 to 7 p.m., and Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to the City’s mobile testing sites, COVID-19 testing is available at over 30 locations across the city. View a complete list of all testing sites here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)