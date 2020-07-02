Free movie screening, refreshments for Fourth of July in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A screening of the movie The Sandlot will be available for residents, free of charge as a way to bring in the Fourth of July.

The city is observing the holiday with a drive-in movie that will include virtual fireworks on the big screen, free popcorn and refreshments on Thursday.

The socially-distant celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Evergreen Park.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)