Free online educational resources for your kids

If you’re hunkered down with your family, trying to avoid the virus, but trying to keep your children entertained, we found a lot of educational online resources out there, some are pretty cool– and may just grab their attention more than a video game.

From teaching your kids to be budding artists and marine biologists, we found big-name organizations and even celebs are helping parents become home school teachers, with interesting material.

Author Mo Willems is teaching kids how to draw and doodle.

And a voice familiar to most of your kids, Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf in Frozen is reading books online.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy launched an online shark story hour” where a staff member reads a new shark-themed book each day.

And we found twitter loaded with free educational resources for kids.

MIT’s Office of Open Learning tweeted out what it considers the best.

And many libraries are tweeting out options too, so parents get a little help during this coronavirus crisis.

For more information on these resources check out:

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Shark Story Hour

On Facebook Live each day this week at 10am ET

You can watch recordings of the story hours on the organization’s Facebook page

The Kennedy Center’s Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems

MIT’s Office of Open Learning

To catch Josh Gad reading live head to his Twitter page

