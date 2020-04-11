Free priority testing available for grocery and supermarket workers in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Grocery store and supermarket workers are now eligible for free priority testing for coronavirus in Massachusetts.

The Foxboro testing site at Gillette Stadium and the Big E Fairgrounds in West Springfield are now accepting appointments made by the worker’s supervisor or manager, according to officials.

This after essential workers have contracted the virus or died since the governor issued a stay at home advisory over a month ago.

