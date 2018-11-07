Free tacos at Faneuil Hall on Friday to celebrate Red Sox World Series win

BOSTON (WHDH) - If you’re going to be in Boston on Friday, be sure to swing by Faneuil Hall and snag a free taco in celebration of the Red Sox capturing their fourth World Series title in 15 years.

Los Angeles’ Grand Central Market is settling a bet with MIJA Cantina & Tequila Bar by flying in the owner of Tacos Tumbras à Tomas, who will give out free carne asada tacos to any guest wearing Red Sox apparel.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last.

Boston defeated Los Angeles in five games, slugging eight home runs during the Fall Classic.

