Freetown animal control looking for owner of found pig

FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Feral hog? Hardly.

Freetown animal control officers are hoping to reunite a lost pig with its owner.

Officers responding to reports of a loose pig near the intersection of Quanopoag, Flagg Swamp and Bullock roads in East Freetown found the little guy weighing just 30 pounds.

The owners are asked to call the animal control office at 508-386-8227 to arrange a reunion.

