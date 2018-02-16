Freetown Police: Driver nearly sends car over bridge

Freetown Police said a driver nearly sent their car over a stone bridge located on South Main Street on Friday.

When police arrived on the scene around 8:16 a.m., the front, passenger side of the vehicle was hanging over the edge of the bridge.

The driver sustained minor injuries but refused to be transported to a hospital.

The Freetown Highway Department was also on scene to inspect the bridge damage.

The bridge was open again around 8:50 a.m. for drivers after the debris and car were cleared.

Freetown Police officers remind drivers to use caution when traveling over, or around stone bridges.

