Freetown police officer quarantined after man allegedly spit on them during traffic stop

FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he spit on a Freetown police officer during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Leo A. Dutra, 40, is charged with operating after license suspended, assault and battery upon a police officer, and resisting arrest, according to the Freetown Police Department.

An officer stopped Dutra on South Main Street on Sunday for operating with a suspended license, police said.

Dutra allegedly became uncooperative and subsequently resisted attempts to place him under arrest. Police said Dutra also spit in the officer’s face after being handcuffed.

The officer has since been placed in quarantine “due to information brought to the department’s attention.”

Dutra will be arraigned in Fall River District Court at a later date.

