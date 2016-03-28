Freetown Police search for suspects who sprayed painted their names on rocks

Freetown Police are searching for suspects who vandalized a prominent rock in a state forest.

In a post on the police department Facebook page, police said they have opened a felony tagging investigation after finding several rocks defaced.

One rock even had four names — Josh, Jay, Brii and Julia — spray painted on it.

"Dear Josh, Jay, Brii and Julia: You now have our attention," the Facebook post said. "We have opened a felony tagging investigation and look forward to meeting you soon."

Profile Rock is a prominent, 50-foot granite rock formation near the Freetown State Forest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508-763-4017.

