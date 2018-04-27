Freetown woman said hawk attacked and injured her dog

FREETOWN, Mass. (WHDH) — A woman’s dog was injured in a mysterious attack in her Freetown backyard and she now believes a hawk did it.

Susan Nascimento, a dog groomer, said her 10-year-old Bichon Frise, Daisy, was playing in the backyard Monday. She did not see what happened to Daisy but said the dog was in bad shape when she found her.

“She was totally covered with blood. I thought it was a groundhog or something but the vets told me no, it was no groundhod. They could tell from the marks, the way the claws were,” said Nascimento.

Daisy was taken to the animal hospital, where she was treated for a broken paw and several deep gashes. The dog now needs to stay off her paws for the next eight weeks.

Veterinarians said small dog owners should keep an eye on their pets, especially if they live near wooded areas.

