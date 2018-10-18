Freeze warning, frost advisory in effect through Friday morning

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning and frost advisory for many parts of Massachusetts and New England through Friday morning.

The freeze warning is in effect for Central Middlesex, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Bristol, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Western Hampden, Western Norfolk and Western Plymouth counties from 12 to 9 a.m.

The frost advisory is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Eastern Plymouth, Southeast Middlesex, Eastern Norfolk, and Suffolk counties until 9 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 26 degrees in some areas.

The conditions will likely kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to the weather service.

In areas impacted by the frost advisory, temperatures are expected to hover around 32 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 60s on Friday and Saturday.

